Bajaj Chetak may get new battery pack option soon. Check details

Bajaj Chetak, the only electric scooter from the Indian two wheeler maker is expected to get another update, according to multiple media reports. The reports stated that the Bajaj Chetak range is expected to feature newer battery packs with the same cells as the Bajaj Chetak 3201 special edition. It is expected that the Chetak range will see higher range and improved energy efficiency with these newer cells.

Bajaj recently switched battery cell suppliers to source a more energy-dense component. The new battery pack has helped the company to improve the Che

Bajaj recently switched battery cell suppliers to source a more energy-dense component. The new battery pack has helped the company to improve the Chetak’s range from 126 kms to 130 kms while retaining the same capacity.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition launched at ₹1.29 lakh, sold only on Amazon

The switch to newer cells will also lead toBajaj updating the naming convention for its Chetak variants. Currently the base Chetak 2901 is named after its 2.9 kWh battery pack. It is expected that the Premium and Urbane will also adapt a similar naming strategy.

The Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition was launched earlier in the year at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and is only available through Amazon. As compared to the standard model, the new special edition gets special upgrades in the form of aesthetic and feature updates.

Bajaj Chetak: Rising Popularity

The Bajaj Chetak has been witnessing a surge in popularity recently. The Chetak, while earlier remained under the radar, has quickly become the third best-selling electric scooter in the country.

Also watch: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?

The growth is attributed to increased availability, the introduction of more affordable variants, and the continuous improvements to the product. Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has stated that in July 2024, the company retailed 17,642 units of the Chetak with a whopping 375 per cent year on year increase.

Meanwhile from January to July this year, the Bajaj Chetak has witnessed a surge of 213 per cent YoY with sales of 84,225 units. With this, Bajaj Auto’s market share in the electric two-wheeler market surged from 5.51 per cent to 16.49 per cent.

First Published Date: