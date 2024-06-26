HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Auto Expands To 100 Countries, Sets Up Latest Facility In Brazil

Bajaj Auto expands to 100 countries, sets up latest facility in Brazil

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 13:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto will start operating from its new facility in Brazil within a year and manufacture popular motorcycle models like Dominar.
Bajaj Dominar 200 Brazil
Bajaj Auto has launched its latest manufacturing facility outside India in Brazil. The two-wheeler giant will use this facility to manufacture models for the South American markets.
Bajaj Dominar 200 Brazil
Bajaj Auto has launched its latest manufacturing facility outside India in Brazil. The two-wheeler giant will use this facility to manufacture models for the South American markets.

Bajaj Auto has expanded its footprint in the South American markets with a new manufacturing facility in Brazil. On Wednesday, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant announced that it has inaugurated the new production facility in the country where it already sells some of its motorcycle brands. The new facility will focus on sourcing, assembly and testing of Dominar motorcycle models. The manufacturer also plans to expand its operations with introduction of other models at this facility.

Bajaj Auto has set up the new manufacturing facility in Manaus located in the northeast part of Brazil. The facility spreads across 9,600 square meters and is equipped with engine, vehicle assembly and testing facilities. Bajaj Auto says that the Manaus facility will have an annual capacity to manufacture around 20,000 units on a single shift. The work to set up this facility had started last year. The two-wheeler giant said it will be fully functional within one year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 250
Engine Icon248.77 cc Mileage Icon35.03 kmpl
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xf3r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero XF3R
Engine Icon300.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 1.60 - 1.80 Lakhs
View Details
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Engine Icon199.5 cc Mileage Icon40.36 kmpl
₹ 1.57 Lakhs
Compare

The new facility in Brazil is the latest addition to Bajaj Auto's global expansions with footprint now touching 100 countries where it sells its motorcycles and other models. "With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil, we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand. Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago. The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet growing expectations of our customers,' said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto aims to sustain domestic biz momentum, targets export number recovery

Bajaj Auto also said it plans to expand the facility in coming days. This could help the automaker to increase its annual production capacity to up to 50,000 units. Localisation like sourcing parts and components from suppliers in the region has also been integrated.

Bajaj Auto is currently working on launching the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in India. The model could also make its way to other markets like Brazil in future. The company will introduce the new CNG bike on July 5. The new Bajaj CNG bike is expected to be based on one of its motorcycles ranging in the 100-150 cc segment. The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to get dual fuel tanks with CNG and petrol tanks. Teaser images have confirmed that it will get a a flat single seat and a lid for the CNG tank intake. Bajaj claims the CNG motorcycle will help reduce running cost of the model by 50 per cent.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: CNG bike Bajaj Auto Dominar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.