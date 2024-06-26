Bajaj Auto expands to 100 countries, sets up latest facility in Brazil

Bajaj Auto has expanded its footprint in the South American markets with a new manufacturing facility in Brazil. On Wednesday, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant announced that it has inaugurated the new production facility in the country where it already sells some of its motorcycle brands. The new facility will focus on sourcing, assembly and testing of Dominar motorcycle models. The manufacturer also plans to expand its operations with introduction of other models at this facility.

Bajaj Auto has set up the new manufacturing facility in Manaus located in the northeast part of Brazil. The facility spreads across 9,600 square meters and is equipped with engine, vehicle assembly and testing facilities. Bajaj Auto says that the Manaus facility will have an annual capacity to manufacture around 20,000 units on a single shift. The work to set up this facility had started last year. The two-wheeler giant said it will be fully functional within one year.

The new facility in Brazil is the latest addition to Bajaj Auto's global expansions with footprint now touching 100 countries where it sells its motorcycles and other models. "With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil, we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand. Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago. The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet growing expectations of our customers,' said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto aims to sustain domestic biz momentum, targets export number recovery

Bajaj Auto also said it plans to expand the facility in coming days. This could help the automaker to increase its annual production capacity to up to 50,000 units. Localisation like sourcing parts and components from suppliers in the region has also been integrated.

Bajaj Auto is currently working on launching the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in India. The model could also make its way to other markets like Brazil in future. The company will introduce the new CNG bike on July 5. The new Bajaj CNG bike is expected to be based on one of its motorcycles ranging in the 100-150 cc segment. The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to get dual fuel tanks with CNG and petrol tanks. Teaser images have confirmed that it will get a a flat single seat and a lid for the CNG tank intake. Bajaj claims the CNG motorcycle will help reduce running cost of the model by 50 per cent.

First Published Date: