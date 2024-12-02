Bajaj Auto domestic sales slump in November despite festive push, exports grow

Bajaj Auto has revealed that in November, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer sold 203,611 units, down seven per cent from 218,597 units. On the export front, Bajaj Auto clocked a double-digit growth shipping 164,465 units to overseas markets, which was up from 130,451 units shipped in the same month a year ago. This marked a 26 per cent growth in Bajaj Auto's export numbers last month.

The total two-wheeler volume including both domestic and export numbers, in November 2024 stood at 368,076 units, an increase of five per cent over 349,048 units sold in the same month of last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Bajaj Auto in its official statement, said that it sold 16,78,818 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market between April and November this year, registering a nine per cent growth over 15,45,334 units clocked in the same period a year ago. This number included both the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered motorcycles and the Chetak electric scooters.

Replicating the November 2024 export performance, Bajaj Auto's year-to-date export numbers too witnessed a better performance over the domestic sales figures. The homegrown automobile brand shipped 10,87,755 units of two-wheelers to overseas markets between April and November 2024, registering an 11 per cent sales growth over 982,771 units recorded in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto further said that its total sales in the first eight months of this financial year, between April and November 2024, the auto company sold 27,66,573 units, combining both domestic and export numbers, registering a nine per cent growth over 2,528,105 units clocked in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto's sales performance came amid the festive demand, which is usually a key driving factor for the automakers during the end of the calendar year. Royal Enfield too registered a slump in its domestic sales performance last month, while Suzuki and TVS clocked positive performances in November 2024.

