Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hero XPulse 210 has been launched in India at ₹ ₹175,800 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . It is expected that it will be replacing the XPulse 200 in the lineup of the manufacturer. The motorcycle was first showcased at EICMA 2024 last year.

What powers the Hero XPulse 210?

Powering the new Hero XPulse 210 is a new 210 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 24.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 20.7 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. So, the performance of the motorcycle will be better on the highways as well as in the cities. Moreover, the smoothness and fineness should be better than the current generation.

When compared, the current 199 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

How is the design of the Hero XPulse 210?

Most of the styling elements of the Hero XPulse 210 are derived from the XPulse 200 only. The circular headlamp will be a new one and will still be an LED unit. There will be LED turn indicators on offer. Apart from this, there would be a new transparent visor, dual-sport design, a beak-like front guard, a flat seat and knuckle guards as well.

Hero has also equipped the Xpulse 210 with LED illumination as well as a 4.2-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity for notification and call alerts and there would also be turn-by-turn navigation.

What is the hardware of the Hero XPulse 210?

Suspension hardware on the Hero XPulse 210 consists of long travel front forks and a monoshock. The suspension travel in the front is 210 mm whereas at the rear, there is 205 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which should be switchable. There would be a 21-inch and 18-inch spoked rim on offer that will be wrapped in block pattern tyres with tubes. The new XPulse 210 gets a high ground clearance of 220 mm and an adjustable handlebar.

