Aquaman Jason Momoa makes Harley-Davidson's first PHEV motorcycle

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, of Aquaman fame, has developed a habit of electrifying his cars and motorcycles. First came an electric 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II. Then a one-off miniature Bentley Blower EV. Now he has handed a pair of rare Land Rovers and century-old Harley-Davidson motorcycles to an EV conversion company.

Momoa actually sent three Harley-Davidson motorcycles for retrofitting with electrified powertrains. Interestingly, transforming the vintage Harley models into fully electric motorcycles, the retrofitment project has transformed them into plug-in hybrids. The retrofitment company transformed a pair of Harley-Davidson Model JDs from the 1920s into PHEVs.

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Apart from the two Model JDs, these motorcycles include a Model FD as well. These three motorcycles received powertrain and other mechanical updates. However, the visual aesthetics of these vintage century-old machines remain intact.

How PHEV retrofitment works?

The Hollywood actor can choose the motorcycles to be propelled by electric power, original petrol powertrain or both at once on his 1924 and 1927 Model JD PHEVs. The electric propulsion system can churn out 15 bhp peak power, while the original petrol engine generates 20 bhp maximum power. There is an electric assistance from the 260 Nm electric motor as well, which eliminates the functionality of the traditional kick starter. For the electric energy, these bikes use a 2.7 kWh battery pack.

A fully electric bike is there

The third motorcycle is a 1921 Harley-Davidson Model FD, for which the actor opted for a full electric powertrain instead of a plug-in hybrid setup. This motorcycle's original engine was deemed beyond repair. This motorcycle, just like the Model JDs come powered by a 260 Nm generating electric motor that draws energy from a 2.7 kWh battery pack hidden inside period-style panniers. The battery pack claims to promise more than 80 km range on a single charge. Besides the powertrain, it has also received modern braking upgrades.

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