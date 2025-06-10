2025 Yezdi Adventure vs 2025 KTM Adventure 390: Which adventure bike will you pick

The mid-sized adventure motorcycle segment continues to grow with updated models offering varying blends of design, features, and off-road capability. The recently refreshed 2025 Yezdi Adventure and the updated KTM 390 Adventure present two different takes on the adventure touring formula. This comparison looks at how they differ across key aspects such as design, features and specifications.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs 2025 KTM Adventure 390: Design

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure has received only minor cosmetic revisions, but those are still important. The front now sports an asymmetrical LED head lamp that draws inspiration from international ADVs, such as the BMW F 800 GS, and the tail has been reworked with twin circular LED lights to offer a more contemporary appearance. Nonetheless, it still carries a familiar upright stance designed for comfort on long hauls. There is also some visual freshness in a variety of new colours.

Contrary to the KTM 390 Adventure which maintains an aggressive and purpose-built image, boasting sharp bodywork and a tall windscreen, along with a deeper 14.5-litre tank that could serve as an indicator of its touring ability, the overall stance is similar to the Dakar-style rally bikes, with better-forged, off-road agility and wind protection.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs 2025 KTM Adventure 390: Features

Yezdi keeps things functional but minimal. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard, and the digital console offers Bluetooth connectivity. There’s no inclusion of riding modes or traction control, which could be seen as a missed opportunity for tech-savvy riders.

Meanwhile, the KTM 390 Adventure features a TFT display that includes turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone pairing, and much more. It also features electronic aids like cornering ABS, switchable traction control, and more ride modes than you will know what to do with—a bike that clearly takes a more tech-savvy approach.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs 2025 KTM Adventure 390: Powertrain and hardware

The Yezdi Adventure has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of power. It has 6-speed gearbox. The Yezdi is fitted with telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

Meanwhile, the KTM has a 399cc single-cylinder motor, producing 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm. The KTM gets adjustable suspension and a slipper clutch to better suit on-road and off-road use.

