This is everything you need to know about the 2025 Yezdi Adventure

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2025

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure was launched in India at 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom

The updated ADV gets a new twin-headlamp cluster and crash guards for the fuel tank

Other elements include an adjustable visor, a revised tank, side panels, and tail section 

The cluster has been carried over and the ADV gets switchable traction control and ABS

 Check product page

The design seems to take cues from older BMW GS models while remaining unique

The 2025 Adventure is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder

Debuted last year, this new motor makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque

Hardware includes telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, with disc brakes all around 

The Yezdi Adventure competes with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in its segment
