This is everything you need to know about the 2025 Yezdi Adventure

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure was launched in India at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom
The updated ADV gets a new twin-headlamp cluster and crash guards for the fuel tank
Other elements include an adjustable visor, a revised tank, side panels, and tail section
The cluster has been carried over and the ADV gets switchable traction control and ABS
The design seems to take cues from older BMW GS models while remaining unique
The 2025 Adventure is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
Debuted last year, this new motor makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque
Hardware includes telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, with disc brakes all around
The Yezdi Adventure competes with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in its segment