2025 KTM Adventure 390 bookings open ahead of launch. Check details

KTM 390 Adventure bookings commenced from February 2, 2025. The Austrian motorcycle maker had unveiled the India-spec 390 Adventure a few days ago.While, globally the Adventure 390 is available in three variants: X, S, and R, in India though, only the 390 Adventure X and S variants are available.

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure range features dual-projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a new front mudguard, and a sharp front cowl. The overall design is now more offroad-focused, inspired by the Austrian brand’s Dakar rally bikes. The 390 Adventure R will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, wrapped in tubeless Mitas Enduro Trail dual-purpose tyres.

The 390 Adventure X, on the other hand, will feature 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloys with road-biased tyres. Showcased at the India Bike Week 2024, the 390 Adventure S was fitted with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels in Apollo Tramplr tyres. The bikes are further equipped with adjustable foot pegs with two positions – standing and seated.

KTM 390 Adventure: Hardware and engine

The KTM 390 Adventure is built around a new steel trellis frame and a stiffer subframe than its predecessor. The suspension setup on the 390 Adventure R is fully adjustable, with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both with 230 mm of travel. The 390 Adventure X is built with the same suspension setup but gets a reduced 200 mm travel on either end. The 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear discs with ByBre radial calipers provide excellent braking performance. Braking duties are taken care of by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with ByBre radial calipers.

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure range is driven by the brand’s latest 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder unit that has been carried over from the new 390 Duke. This liquid-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The engine makes 44 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. KTM has said the gearbox is optimised for easier shifts in the fifth and sixth gears, and that the new bikes are good to offer a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 29 kmpl.

KTM 390 Adventure: Feature

The 2025 390 Adventure lineup is kitted out with a broad tech suite. The bikes will come fitted with a five-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard across the range. The 2025 390 Adventure features cruise control, cornering ABS, dedicated Off-road ABS, cornering traction control, as well as three distinct ride modes – Street, Rain, and Off-road. The 390 Adventure X will be positioned as the entry-level model, and as a result, will miss out on features such as cruise control, traction control, ride modes, and cornering ABS while retaining off-road ABS.

