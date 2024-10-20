HT Auto
In pics: KTM 250 Adventure is a street-ready motorcycle inspired by rally bikes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM
A lightweight addition to the KTM family, the 250 Adventure was released in India today.The bike's design and certain technical aspects are heavily in
KTM launched their lightweight Adventure 250 in India today. Priced at 2.48 lakh, the bike shares a few similarities with the slightly more expensive 390 Adventure.
KTM launched their lightweight Adventure 250 in India today. Priced at 2.48 lakh, the bike shares a few similarities with the slightly more expensive 390 Adventure.
The bike's design is minimalistic and inspired by KTM's rally bikes. The headlight mask has also been reduced as much as possible to ensure a lightweight front end. A low front fender means more aerodynamic assistance and minimal spray while traveling on the road, while the engine guard protects the engine and exhaust while riding on dirt.
The bike's design is minimalistic and inspired by KTM's rally bikes. The headlight mask has also been reduced as much as possible to ensure a lightweight front end. A low front fender means more aerodynamic assistance and minimal spray while traveling on the road, while the engine guard protects the engine and exhaust while riding on dirt.
The 250 Adventure boasts of a high-end, tapered steel handlebar which provides the rider maximum control and a high degree of comfort, which is made even better with the bike's slim, lightweight front-end.
The 250 Adventure boasts of a high-end, tapered steel handlebar which provides the rider maximum control and a high degree of comfort, which is made even better with the bike's slim, lightweight front-end.

The 250 Adventure feature an ultra-lightweight yet extremely stable trellis frame. The subframe is removable and connected to the main frame with four screws. It also shows off a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm and, a triple clamp, and WP APEX suspension, front fork and shock absorber. The brakes have been made by Brembo with a 320mm front disc brake at the front and a 230mm rear disc.
The 250 Adventure feature an ultra-lightweight yet extremely stable trellis frame. The subframe is removable and connected to the main frame with four screws. It also shows off a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm and, a triple clamp, and WP APEX suspension, front fork and shock absorber. The brakes have been made by Brembo with a 320mm front disc brake at the front and a 230mm rear disc.
Powering the 250 Adventure is the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is also found on 250 Duke. It makes 30 hp and has 23 Nm of torque on offer.
Powering the 250 Adventure is the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is also found on 250 Duke. It makes 30 hp and has 23 Nm of torque on offer.
First Published Date: 20 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM 250 Adventure Bikes 250 Adventure

