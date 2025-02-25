2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure is here, a model that has been highly anticipated. The new 390 Adventure promises more capability than its predecessor but I think it’s an important model for KTM globally as it just might be the key to changing its fortunes. The adventure motorcycle is built on an all-new platform, packs more features, and borrows a new look from Dakar rally bikes. But has it worked on the shortcoming of its predecessor and is it the formidable off-roader that your garage needs? We arrived in sunny Goa to get answers to all that and more.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: All-New Platform

The previous generation 390 Adventure was based on the older 390 Duke platform and that brought several limitations on what the bike could do. With the new-gen version, KTM went back to the drawing board for everything new. The new mainframe was designed to support several body styles right from the third-gen 390 Duke to the 390 Adventure, and also the upcoming 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R.

The second-gen 390 Adventure is completely new from the ground up and has levelled up in every sense. The mainframe is shared with the KTM 390 Duke but the sub-frame is all-new. This has allowed for a higher ground clearance at 237 mm, 37 mm more than the previous version. The suspension travel is significantly higher, while there’s a new and larger displacement engine.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Design

The design language takes inspiration from Dakar rally bikes, a motorsport competition that KTM has consistently dominated over the years, and replicates it rather well. The new-gen model stands tall with the top-heavy bodywork, while the face resembles that of the new KTM 1390 Super Adventure. The new signature LED DRLs stand out with the vertically stacked projector LED headlights that offer a good throw. A tall visor sits above the headlamp cluster while there’s a front beak bringing the rally style on point.

An orange bodywork covers the 14.5-litre fuel tank brings out the inherent KTM look. The orange bodywork is complemented by the white finish on the knuckle guards and tail section that rises upwards slightly like a dirt bike. A small tail tidy and LED taillight unit round off the styling.

The KTM 390 Adventure is available in two variants - X and S. We are riding the S variant with the 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which have been developed in-house. Unlike the tubeless cross-spoke wheels that are usually available in the higher segments, KTM has opted for a straight-spoke design, which promises to make the wheels more reliable for touring and less susceptible to punctures. If you opt for the more accessible 390 Adventure X, the bike will get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels. Both versions are equipped with Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres.

The new body panels are made out of poly-propylene, which the company says is more durable and absorbent to shocks. The bike also gets in-mould graphics, which essentially inject paint directly into the body graphics instead of stickering. This helps keep the paint looking newer in case of scuffs and bruises when going off-road. This is pretty impressive considering the Ducati DesertX Rally also gets a similar treatment.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Ergonomics

The new platform on the second-gen 390 Adventure has made way for a more accommodating package overall. It’s a larger bike with a 40 mm longer wheelbase than before. I remember the previous-gen model being fun but also tiresome on long rides, particularly for taller riders. The new 390 ADV is more welcoming in that regard. The riding posture is upright and comfortable with centre-set footpegs and a tall and wide handlebar.

The big change, however, is the seat height that now measures 830 mm (825 mm on the X), which is substantially lower than the previous model’s 855 mm. KTM has also made the mid-section narrower thanks to the repositioned airbox. This further helps plant your feet on the ground with ease. If the previous-gen model felt too tall for most Indian riders, this will feel just right. Standing on the foot pegs feels natural and the new contoured mid-section allows you to hold on to the bike much better than the previous generation. The pillion seat is small and with the luggage, this would be a compact space with little room ot move around.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Features

In true KTM fashion, the 390 Adventure goes the full hog bringing safety and convenience. It carries over the 5-inch TFT screen from the third-gen 390 Duke, which is mounted higher similar to a navigation tower on Dakar rally bikes. The unit comes with Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to receive or decline calls and change music. It also provides the option to make calls from the bike directly with access to the ‘phone book’ and ‘favourites’ list on your phone. There’s navigation too but only via the KTM app. The screen now gets a bonded glass display, which means there won’t be any fogging during monsoons. The 390 Adventure also comes with cruise control and the feature works rather well on the bike. Easy to engage with no lower speed limit, the unit is simple, effective, and will make touring much easier.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Performance

Power comes from the 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned to develop 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Both the displacement and power figures have gone up over the predecessor. We first sampled the new LC4c engine on the 390 Duke and the difference was apparent - a strong mid-range and improved low-end power delivery. We are happy to report that tractability has improved even further. The first-gen 390 ADV needed to be revved constantly. It did great at higher speeds on the highway but struggled when slowing down for village roads or when tackling off-road trails. KTM has increased the rear sprocket size by one tooth over the 390 Duke improving initial acceleration.

Power kicks in about 1,000 rpm earlier on the new 390 Adventure than the predecessor and there’s a noticeable surge in the mid-range. The improvements do not rob away its rev-happy nature though. The bike comes into its element post 7,000 rpm. Touring on the 390 Adventure will certainly be much easier and there’s ample power across the range to keep you happy. Sit at 100 kmph or pull all the way to 150 kmph, the new 390 ADV will let you do it all comfortably.

KTM has offset the crank by 5 mm for better NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels. Vibrations are well-contained for the most part but creep in between 5,500-6,000 rpm. It was immediately noticeable on the foot pegs of our test bike while some media friends noticed it on the handlebar. It’s not a deal breaker in any way. The 6-speed gearbox is slick and easy to use and the clutch is light. The quickshifter has been retuned for off-road use and comes in handy when standing on the pegs.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure - Off-Road Performance

The new 390 Adventure comes with three riding modes - Rain, Street, and Off-Road. The Rain mode subdues power and increases electronic intervention - cornering ABS and traction control. The Street mode is good for the city, while the Off-Road mode has the most responsive throttle. The Off-Road mode is meaner but you have the option to customise the throttle response further to a softer Street or the softest Rain. You can even turn the rear ABS and traction control off when traversing trails.

The USD forks at the front are adjustable for compression and rebound by 30 clicks, while the rear gets a monoshock with rebound adjustment by 20 clicks and a 10-step preload. The suspension travel has increased substantially at 200 mm (front) and 205 mm (rear), bringing more capability to the motorcycle. The new 390 Adventure has levelled up when it comes to off-road capability and can take trails more confidently. The weight distribution works well and so does the overall power delivery. The higher ground clearance also leaves you with little worry about scraping the underbelly. Although there is a bash plate protecting the engine as standard.

The new KTM 390 ADV will climb rocks, slide through loose gravel, and even wade water crossings like a piece of cake. The Tramplr tyres do bring some limitations but there’s hardly an issue with what you can achieve on the bike. Adjust the suspension to your preference and it feels even more apt on and off-road. The bike is brilliant in that regard with very little to nitpick. KTM has opted for an interesting choice by providing an underbelly exhaust on the new 390 ADV. The company says it has undergone water wading tests up to 400 mm, 100 mm more than the industry standard, and the bike continued to work without a hiccup. That’s a claim we’d like to test when we have the bike for longer.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure - Handling & Braking

Show the bike long winding roads or hairpin bends and it will stay calm for the most part. The bike leans well into a corner while manouvering through traffic is a breeze. It hardly feels like a big bike in the city without any heating issues either. To be fair, we are yet to ride it in peak summer but going by the new 390 Duke, engine temperatures should be well-contained. Meanwhile, the kerb weight is down by 1 kg at 182 kg. Braking performance is on point with progressive feedback on the lever. The bike gets a larger 240 mm (230 mm on the predecessor) rear disc setup, in addition to the same 320 mm front disc.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure - Verdict

The new 390 Adventure is priced from ₹2.91 lakh, going up to ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and that’s only marginally more expensive than the first-gen model. That’s a lot of ‘bike’ for the money. Not only is the new 390 ADV more capable, it’s also more practical, easier to live with, and more accommodating. For folks looking at an all-rounder, the 390 Adventure offers incredible value and that’s hard to beat. Yes, there could be improvements like lower NVH levels, a longer and wider pillion seat, and more low-end tractability, but the current setup is a massive leap over its predecessor. There is also the assurance of KTM’s well-established service network.

The new 390 Adventure is certainly a compelling package and goes right up on the list of bikes we would really like to ride more often. But is it worth the premium over the Royal Enfield Himalayan? Now, that’s an answer we’ll leave for another day.

