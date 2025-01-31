HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 31, 2025: Mg Cyberster All Electric Sportcar Bookings Open
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 31, 2025: MG Cyberster all-electric sportcar bookings open

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2025, 07:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
MG Cyberster
Latest news on January 31, 2025: The Cyberster was the showstopper for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
MG Cyberster
Latest news on January 31, 2025: The Cyberster was the showstopper for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
31 Jan 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG Cyberster all-electric sportcar bookings open

  • MG Cyberster will be sold only through new MG Select dealerships. It has a claimed driving range of up to 570 km.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.