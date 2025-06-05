2025 Yezdi Adventure vs RE Himalayan 450: Which adventure bike will you pick

Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out the 2025 iteration of its Adventure bike for the Indian market. While the core mechanical setup remains unchanged, the updated model brings noticeable aesthetic tweaks and an enhanced feature set. This article breaks down how the refreshed Yezdi Adventure compares with one of its closest rivals—the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450—across key aspects like design, specification, and features, to help buyers decide which adventure tourer fits their needs better.

The updated Yezdi Adventure continues to be powered by 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine produces 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque while the RE Himalayan 450 gets powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 40 bhp maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque.

2025 Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design

For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure receives a visual refresh. A redesigned front end now sports an asymmetrical LED headlamp, reminiscent of the BMW F 800 GS, adding a more aggressive edge. The tail section has also been revised with twin circular LED lights that enhance its modern, sporty appeal. New paint schemes further update the motorcycle’s rugged persona.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, on the other hand, continues to emphasize practicality with a no-frills design tailored for long-distance travel. It may not boast flashy updates, but its well-proportioned frame gives it a more commanding road presence than rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure. With its upright ergonomics, cushy seat, and integrated luggage mount points, the Himalayan 450 clearly leans into the adventure-touring DNA.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

The updated Yezdi Adventure comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard, while the digital instrument console has been carried over and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Yezdi has also introduced new colours on the 2025 Adventure.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features a 4.0-inch round TFT instrument cluster featuring a navigation system powered by Google Maps, along with phone connectivity, music controls, and call management for a more connected riding experience.

KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Powertrain

The updated Yezdi Adventure continues with the same motor that was introduced last year. The new 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine produces 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes with discs at either end.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 40 bhp maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: