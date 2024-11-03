2025 Triumph Speed 400 to continue with brushed aluminium exhaust

Having introduced a black-finished exhaust with the 2025 Speed 400 , Triumph Motorcycles India has back-tracked on its decision and has re-introduced the brushed aluminium exhaust on the motorcycle. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 was introduced earlier this year and one of the key changes on the motorcycle was the blacked-out exhaust apart from the new colour options and adjustable levers, all at a premium of ₹6,000.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 To Continue With The Brushed-Aluminium Exhaust

Triumph says it listened to customer feedback and decided to reverse its decision to offer the blacked-out exhaust on the 2025 Speed 400. The brushed aluminium finish looks more premium and also helps bring a more distinctive look to the motorcycle over the Speed T4. Moreover, the upmarket feel of the Speed 400 was missing without the metal exhaust, given the other elements like the gold-finished USD front forks, Vredestien Centauro radial tyres, and other aluminium parts.

The blacked-out exhaust was shared with the new Triumph Speed T4, which is a more affordable motorcycles based on the Speed 400 and gets several other cost cutting measures including telescopic forks, a hydrofoam handlebar, new internals for the rear monoshock, more affordable MRF tyres, as well as the brake pedal, footpegs, and headlight holder bracket made out of steel instead of aluminium.

Other changes on the Triumph Speed T4 and the 2025 Speed 400 include a longer wheelbase measuring 1386 mm, up from 1377 mm. The handlebar is wider by 15 mm at 829 mm, while the seat height has gone up by 12 mm. The Speed T4 is also 1 kg heavier as a result of the changes.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 Specifications

Powering the 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is the 398 cc TR-Series single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. In comparison, the Speed T4 uses the same engine but tuned differently with a 30 per cent increase in the crank to make more low-end power. The motor is more torque-friendly on the T4 with 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque available. The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹23,000 more expensive than the Speed T4.

