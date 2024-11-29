2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp

Ducati has unveiled the 2025 Streetfighter V4 in the global market. It is based on the new Panigale V4 which was revealed earlier. Both the S and the Standard variants now take design inspiration from the Panigale V4. It will replace the current Streetfighter V4 and will also come to the Indian market probably next year.

What engine is used in the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4?

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 uses the Desmosedici Stradale engine that is tuned for 213 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 119 Nm of peak torque output of 11,250 rpm. When using the Akrapovič racing exhaust by Ducati Performance, the power output increases to 225 bhp.

What is the hardware on the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4?

The chassis is now derived from the Panigale V4. The front frame is now lighter and stiffer when compared to the previous model. According to the manufacturer, there is a double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm that helps improve the traction. On the Streetfighter V4 S, the forged aluminium alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of the DesmosediciGP, weigh only 2.95 and 4.15 kg, respectively for the front and rear.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are done by third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NIX/TTX suspension. Furthermore, compared to the Panigale V4, the rear suspension link has been revised in progressivity to offer greater comfort on the road, which is further increased thanks to the “Cruise Detection" strategy. The latter softens the suspension when it detects a constant pace, such as on motorway transfers, significantly increasing rider comfort.

The new Streetfighter V4 derives a lot of hardware from the Panigale V4.

The Streetfighter V4, similar to the new Ducati Panigale V4, is equipped with Brembo Hypure front brake calipers. These calipers are not only lighter—reducing weight by 60 grams per pair compared to the previous model's Stylema—but also deliver enhanced performance. The new calipers are designed to dissipate heat generated during braking more efficiently, providing riders with more consistent performance and, consequently, greater effectiveness.

Then there is also a new 6.9-inch instrument cluster that has a 8:3 aspect ratio. The interface offers different viewing modes for the road and the track. It also shows TPMS values, instantaneous torque and power delivered, lateral and longitudinal acceleration values, instantaneous lean angles and action on the throttle and brake.

