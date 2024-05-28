Check out Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme special edition

Ducati has made a limited edition model of the Streetfighter V4.
The limited edition model has been made in collaboration with Supreme
It gets a red and white livery with Supreme decals
The dedicated livery is conceived by Supreme and Aldo Drudi.
There is Brembo Stylema monobloc front callipers, created by Brembo specifically for Ducati Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme with the white on red Brembo logo.
The special tail section can be converted into a two-seater with the kit included in the accessories pack.
The special edition of the motorcycle uses special high-performance grips.
The Marchesini 3-spoke forged aluminium alloy wheels stand out thanks to the dedicated Supreme tag.
There are exclusive graphics under the tail section of the motorcycle.