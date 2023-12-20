Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
Ducati India has released a new teaser that shows its Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. The teaser says “Christmas came early. ComingSoon" so we believe that the manufacturer will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. We already know that it will be priced at ₹72 lakh ex-showroom and it will be the last launch of Ducati for 2023.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST
