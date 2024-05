Bajaj Auto has released a new teaser of the Pulsar NS400 in which the silhouette of the motorcycle is clearly visible. The motorcycle will be launching in the Indian market on 3rd May. It will be the flagship model to sit in the Pulsar's lineup. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to share its underpinnings with the Pulsar NS200 while the engine will be borrowed from the Dominar 400.