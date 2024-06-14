HT Auto
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150, & 220F get new features

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2024, 17:25 PM
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Pulsar range bringing key updates to the model lineup. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been officially launched priced at 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 220F with new features to the sports commuter range. The bikes are already available at showrooms for a few weeks.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160

The 2024 Pulsar N160 gets a new variant with a digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also gets new 33 mm USD front forks finished in champagne gold. The bike also gets three ABS modes - Rain, Road and Off-road, first introduced on the Pulsar N250 earlier this year. The ABS modes optimise braking performance to maximise control under different road conditions.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 with USD forks starts reaching dealerships.

There are no mechanical changes with the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 drawing power from a 164.82 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.6 bhp at 8,750 rpm. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets new body graphics along with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets new body graphics along with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F

The Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F also get subtle revisions. The Pulsar 125 gets carbon fibre-finished single and split seat variants. Meanwhile, all three motorcycles get a new fully digital Bluetooth-enabled console, USB charging, and new body graphics.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 single-seat variant is priced at 92,883, while the Pulsar 150 Single Disc variant is priced at 1.14 lakh. Lastly, the 2024 Pulsar 220F is priced at 1.41 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

Bajaj has been updating its complete Pulsar range for the last few months. The updates led up to the launch of the brand's new flagship, the Pulsar NS400Z, which shares its underpinnings with the Dominar 400, albeit it is sharper and lighter in comparison. Apart from the classic Pulsars, Bajaj also updated the Pulsar NS series bringing new graphics and a digital console to each of these models.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2024, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar 125 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Auto

