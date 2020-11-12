2021 Ducati XDiavel breaks cover in stunning new colour options

Ducati has revealed the new 2021 XDiavel power cruiser which is the second installment in the company's 'new five bikes lineup'. Previously, the luxury bike maker from Italy showcased the new Multistrada V4 which comes out as a replacement to the Multistrada 1260.

The new Euro 5-compliant XDiavel is featured in new Dark and Black Star variants. The former is the base variant while the latter is the top-spec trim. The XDiavel Dark sports a matte black format. All the components on the motorcycle such as wheels, frame and forks all come dipped in black.

The higher-spec XDiavel Black Star gets a very intimidating sports car-inspired gray and matte black colour scheme boasting red highlights. It also gets a forged and machined alloy wheels, suede seat fabric and Brembo M50 calipers. It weighs 247 kg.

Some of the key electronic features on the new bike include its Bosch-Brembo ABS, 9.1 MP cornering braking system, Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control, LED lighting, launch control, cruise control, and a 3.5-inch TFT display.

At the heart of the new XDiavel sits a Testastretta DVT 1,262 cc L-twin engine which is now Euro 5/BS 6-complaint. It churns out 158 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 130 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This is a direct increment of 8 bhp and 2 Nm over the previous bike. The bike also features a new exhaust design.

There is no official confirmation on its India launch but the bike may land on the Indian shores by 2021.