Hero Karizma XMR 210 detailed in new teaser, launching on August 29

Hero MotoCorp has tasted success with quite some models in the Indian two-wheeler market and one of them is the Karizma. Launched as a premium motorcycle during Hero MotoCorp's collaboration with Honda, the sporty model became popular in a short period. However, the two-wheeler giant discontinued the Karizma in February 2020 after its sales dipped to zero. However, now the company is all set to bring Karizma back to life in the form of Karizma XMR 210.

Hero MotoCorp has been teasing the motorcycle over the last few days and grabbed a lot of attention. It has roped in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the upcoming model. The latest teaser of the Karizma from the two-wheeler brand comes revealing quite a few details about the upcoming premium motorcycle.

The latest teaser clip reveals a chunky fuel tank and the Karizma nomenclature as well. It also hints the motorcycle would come with a semi-fairing, just like the original Karizma. Besides that, the clip-on handlebar of the motorcycle too is visible. Slated to break cover later this month, the motorcycle will come with sharp and sporty styling. Other design elements of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 would include a pointed nose, tall windscreen and fairing-mounted mirrors, and split seats among others. Also, expect it to come with LED lighting, LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity etc.

Speaking about the powertrain, powering the Hero Karizma XMR 210 would be a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine would be able to churn out 25 bhp of peak power and 30 Nm of maximum torque. There would be a six-speed gearbox doing the transmission duty for the motorcycle. On the safety front, the motorcycle would come with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, paired with a dual-channel ABS.

