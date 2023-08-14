HT Auto
Hero ropes in Hrithik as brand ambassador ahead of Karizma launch

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the new Karizma XMR 210 in India later this month on August 29. Ahead of that, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has roped in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as the company's brand ambassador. The actor has posted an image of himself wearing a t-shirt mentioning the date of the launch of the upcoming Karizma XMR 210.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM
Hero MotoCorp has roped in Hrithik Roshan as the company's brand ambassador. (Image: Twitter/Hrithik Roshan)
Hero MotoCorp has roped in Hrithik Roshan as the company's brand ambassador. (Image: Twitter/Hrithik Roshan)

Hero MotoCorp has already teased the Karizma XMR 210 online. The two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the sporty design of the motorcycle through the teaser image. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to reignite the popularity of the Karizma nomenclature, which has been one of the most successful models of the brand. The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will come powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine, which would be able to churn out 25 bhp of peak power and 30 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duty would be done by a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp receives more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to come with a sharp and aggressive sporty stance, as teased in the image. It features a large fairing with a pointed nose. There is a tall windscreen and fairing-mounted mirrors. Merging with the fairing is a chunky and muscular fuel tank, while the upswept tail section of the motorcycle comes with angular scoops. Other design elements of the motorcycle would include a clip-on handlebar, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a full LED lighting system, a split-type seat, telescopic front forks, and a rear monoshock absorber. Expect the motorcycle to run on 17-inch alloy wheels.

This is going to mark the return of the popular motorcycle of the brand. The Karizma was first introduced more than two decades ago when Hero MotoCorp was in collaboration with Hona 2Wheelers in India. Interestingly, just like its predecessor, the Karizma XMR 210 will see Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero Hero Karizma Karizma XMR Hero MotoCorp

