Hero MotoCorp receives more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have received more than 25,000 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 since opening the bookings on the 4th of July 2023. 65 per cent of the bookings are for the top-end, S variant which costs ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom. The prices of the motorcycle have been increased and now it starts at ₹2,39,500 ex-showroom, Delhi. The manufacturer has closed the bookings for the motorcycle as of now and they will be announcing the next booking window soon. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced that they will be ramping up the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 to meet the demands of the motorcycle.Hero will produce the X440 at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is an all-new 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

In terms of features, the X440 is equipped with all LED lighting, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows a speedometer, tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator and side-stand alert. Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets Bluetooth connectivity with application support.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio.“

