Hero Karizma XMR receives over 13,000 bookings; deliveries to start soon

Hindustan Times
Published Oct 05, 2023
Published Oct 05, 2023

 Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for the newly launched Karizma XMR

The company has already started dispatching the bikes to dealerships

Customer deliveries are set to commence this month, amidst festive period

The motorbike was launched at an introductory price of 1,72,900 (ex-showroom)

The price has now been revised to 1,79,900 (ex-showroom)

The first booking window was closed on the midnight of September 30

The new booking window will be announced soon and incorporate the revised price

Karizma XMR is powered by 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with six-speed transmission

The engine churns out 25.15 bhp peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque
