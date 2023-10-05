Hero Karizma XMR receives over 13,000 bookings; deliveries to start soon

Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for the newly launched Karizma XMR
The company has already started dispatching the bikes to dealerships
Customer deliveries are set to commence this month, amidst festive period
The motorbike was launched at an introductory price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom)
The price has now been revised to ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom)
The first booking window was closed on the midnight of September 30
The new booking window will be announced soon and incorporate the revised price
Karizma XMR is powered by 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with six-speed transmission
The engine churns out 25.15 bhp peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque