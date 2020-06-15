2021 Benelli 302R teased, to be launched soon

Benelli has teased the upcoming 2021 302R sports bike in the Chinese market. The teaser of the new 302R says, 'Coming Soon'.

The bike was spotted in a spy image a few weeks back which revealed the entire design of the motorcycle. It revealed that the motorcycle won't get any significant changes in terms of exterior styling.

The new upcoming model will have the same sporty looking design featuring a twin headlamp, mid-sized windscreen, USD front forks, split seat setup, sculpted tank design, and much more. Even if there are changes implemented to the styling, they will be very minimal.

On the other hand, expect its 300 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine to be revised in compliance with the latest emission standards. In order to meet the new norms, expect a few changes to the exhaust system of the bike. This may also result in a slightly increased overall weight, while a slight dip in the overall output is also a possibility.

For the record, the previous-spec Benelli 302R's engine was known to produce 38.26 PS of power and 26.5 Nm of peak torque. It came with 6-speed manual transmission.

As far as Indian market is concerned, the bike will arrive by late-2020. Currently, Benelli India doesn't have any BS 6 products in the market. While earlier, the Imperiale 400 BS 6 was said to arrive in April this year, the launch plans took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In China, the company has lined-up a number of products such as the next-gen TNT 600i, 600 RR, TRK 800 and more.