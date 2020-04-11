Benelli extends timeline on warranty, service on its superbikes in India

Italian superbike maker Benelli on Saturday announced that due to the prevailing lockdown across India to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the company has decided to extend warranty and service deadlines which did not expire before March 22.

Following on the lines of several car and two-wheeler makers in the country, Benelli too decided that it was in the best interest of customers to not suffer because of the three-week national lockdown imposed till April 14. As such, all service schedules, standard warranty, extended warranty, Annual Maintenance Contract and Road-side Assistance which had not expired before March 22 have now been extended by three weeks - the duration of the current lockdown. "The support has been extended to promote social distancing and to avoid the rush that may occur on restarting operations at the dealership level," the company informed in a press statement.

Benelli has as many as 28 exclusive dealerships across India. Operations had been temporarily shut here after the company announced on March 23 that it is committed to complying with the regulations laid down by the Government authorities in order to tackle situation against Covid-19.