2020 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X may feature full-colour LCD instrument panel

The 2020 Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X motorcycles were revealed to the world at the EICMA 2019. While at the event, both the bikes were seen with a semi-digital instrument console, new reports suggest that the new models may feature a full-colour LCD instrument cluster.

The semi-digital instrument clusters are aging with time, and a majority of the new bikes these days feature fully-digital screens. For instance, the KTM 390 Adventure, an ADV which costs almost half of the price of the Benelli's TRK 502 bikes, comes with a full-colour LCD screen.

(Also Read: 2020 Benelli TNT 600i launched in China, price coverts to ₹5.06 lakh)

With the MY 2020 update, the TRK 502 has gained new graphics and plastic panels which makes it look slightly more appealing while the TRK 502X additionally gets backlit switchgear, new rear-view mirrors featuring TRK logo and new hand grips. Besides these updates, the company has also added new adjustable levers, tweaked seat and a new aluminium alloy rear pannier rack.

In terms of mechanical updates, the bikes receive a revised 499.6 cc parallel-twin engine. The 6-speed manual transmission has been carried over. The power and torque figures of the revised unit aren't disclosed yet but it is needless to say that it will be a BS 6 compliant engine.

In India, the previous BS 4 engine was known to churn out 47.6 PS and 46 Nm of torque.

Its been over a year since both the TRK 502 bikes were launched in the Indian market. Their last known prices were kept at ₹5.10 lakh* for the TRK 502 and ₹5.50 lakh* for the TRK 502X model. With the new feature updates and the BS 6 compliant engine, expect the overall pricing to go up considerably.

(Also Read: Coronavirus - Benelli India temporarily ceases operations)

In other news, Benelli has recently announced extension of timeline on warranty, service on its bikes in India. (Read full details here)

*ex-showroom, Delhi











