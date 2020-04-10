2020 Benelli TNT 600i launched in China, price coverts to 5.06 lakh

The updated Benelli TNT 600i made its debut at the EICMA 2019. Now, it has been launched in the Chinese market priced at CNY 46,800 ( ₹5.06 lakh).

The 2020 TNT 600i features a slew of updates over the previous model. For starters, it now gets a completely new headlamp featuring full LED lighting. On the lower side, the assembly also gets LED DRLs. The new headlamp looks slightly sleeker and more in-line with the overall design of the motorcycle.

It now also gets ‘600’ decals over the fuel tank extensions instead of the 'TNT' stickers. The rear-section sports no major update. The bike has also received new dual-tone paint scheme which makes it more appealing.

Thankfully, the company has also done away with the previous old-school semi-digital instrument cluster and it now uses a fully-digital colour TFT display.

Apart from these updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It still features the classic dual under-seat exhausts, split seats, same 15-litres fuel tank, and alloy wheels. Also, the tail-lamp design remains unchanged.

The bike has been made available in two colour options - White/Black and Green/Black.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Benelli TNT 600i runs on the same 600 cc in-line four cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It is rated to produce 60.0 kW (81.58 PS) of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 51 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox and also features slipper-clutch as a standard fitment. The engine is capable of pushing the TNT 600i to a claimed top-speed of 190 km/hr.

While Benelli India has already announced that the 2019 TNT 600i will receive a BS 6 update, chances are that it might introduce the new 2020 TNT 600i directly instead of the previous unit. Though, nothing is confirmed yet. Accordingly, the price will also see a hike.
















