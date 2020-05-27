Benelli is developing an armada of new-generation bikes. Apart from the all-new TNT 600i or SRK 600 which was spied previously, there is also a fully-faired version of the same in the making. It was revealed for the first time in a recent patent image and now its real life photo have been leaked online for the first time.

Its not news that the bike will be a faired version of the TNT 600i which is also evident from its exact identical tail-section that both the bikes share. The only major difference will be in terms of different exterior design/looks and body positioning. While the naked roadster will have a proper city/commute friendly riding stance, the 600RR will boast a much demanding riding position thanks to low-slung clip-ons and rear-set foot-pegs.

Overall, the 600RR will be a very enticing looking product sporting sharp front twin headlamps with lower placed air-intakes, and dual-tone semi-covered side body featuring gaps big enough for the cooling system to remain efficient. Also expect equipment in the form of keyless ignition, backlit controls and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster to be carried over from its naked counterpart.

It will also source power from the same 600 cc, in-line four cylinder liquid-cooled motor which is also shared with its naked sibling. Though chances are that the motor might be tuned to match the character for a sports bike, but nothing is confirmed yet. Also, the same goes for its 6-speed manual transmission. The bike will tip the scale at 215 kgs and will be fitted with Brembo brakes with Bosch 9.1MB ABS.

The fact that the motorcycle looks production ready only suggests that its launch could just be around the corner. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR 650R.

It will most likely be brought to the Indian market after its international debut and as far as pricing goes, it will demand a slightly higher premium than its naked counterpart.