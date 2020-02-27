2020 Hero Super Splendor BS 6 launched, priced from 67,300

The 2020 Hero Super Splendor BS 6 has been launched in India today starting at ₹67,300* for the Self-Drum Alloy wheel variant and ₹70,800* for the higher Self-Disc Alloy wheel variant. The BS 6 update has made the Super Splendor costlier by ₹6,600.

Hero Motocorp has already launched a slew of BS 6 products in the market such as the new Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ 110, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125. The homegrown automaker has already shifted to 100% BS 6 production now.

Throwing light on the new Super Splendor BS 6, Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Super Splendor has remained one of the most popular motorcycles in India and we are sure this trend will get further strengthened with the new Super Splendor BS 6. The motorcycle has been revamped to give it a distinct identity and make it more capable than ever. With this launch, almost our entire portfolio has now migrated to the new emission regime."

As far as mechanicals are concerned, the new Super Splendor BS 6 draws power from a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with Programmed Fuel Injection. The company says that this unit comes kitted with the XSens technology which was also seen in its several BS 6 compliant products launched in the past.

The engine now delivers 10.87 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. In comparison to the previous unit, the power is now up by 19%, the company says. Also, it features Hero's patent i3S technology and comes teamed up with a 5-speed gearbox unit.

Some other key updates for the 2020 Super Splendor BS 6 include an all-new chassis which is claimed to deliver improved ride and performance. Also, the suspension travel has been increased by +15 mm (front) and +7.5 mm (rear). The heightened suspension travel directly contributes to a 20% higher ground clearance which is now up by +30 mm (to 180 mm). Moreover, it now also sports a longer seat (+45 mm) for extended support and comfort.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)























