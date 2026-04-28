BMW F450 GS first ride review: The new gateway to twin-cylinder ADVs in India

I’ve always felt that India has missed out on truly good beginner bikes (across segments) that are otherwise widely available in the US and European markets. I still remember when the Kawasaki Ninja 250 (in that iconic Lime Green) made its way to India. It was a gateway into the world of premium motorcycles, something aspirational yet achievable for a growing set of riders back then who wanted to upgrade to a twin-cylinder sports bike. And yes, the emphasis on 'twin-cylinder' is important here.

The reason I’m revisiting that memory lane is because I believe BMW Motorrad is trying to recreate a similar moment with the F450 GS. It feels like another “gateway product" - this time for riders looking to step up from single-cylinder machines. In fact, even seasoned riders might want to give it a serious look, purely based on what it promises.

At the same time, BMW has approached this smartly. Thanks to its local partnership with TVS, the F450 GS is priced from ₹4.70 lakh, which, in my view, is a clear win. For context, Japanese twin-cylinder CKD offerings sit significantly higher in terms of pricing. While some might argue those bikes offer better build quality, I’d say that’s not entirely accurate, especially if you haven’t seen this bike up close. The F450 GS comes impressively close to BMW’s higher-end CKD products in terms of fit and finish.

I also believe the F450 GS will play a far more significant role than the G310 GS (which, to be fair, wasn’t a bad product). This one hits the sweet spot for adventure riders who, until now, primarily had options like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure series. The Kawasaki Versys-X, frankly, sits outside the conversation for most buyers.

Having seen the G310 GS being introduced years ago, it’s clear BMW hasn’t looked back since. The F450 GS looks like a more mature, almost gothic twin of the bigger GS family

In terms of design, pictures don’t really do justice to this bike, you need to see it in person to truly appreciate the premium feel. As I mentioned in the video, it feels like a proper BMW Motorrad product, not a “TVS-BMW collaboration experiment."

Having seen the G310 GS being introduced years ago, it’s clear BMW hasn’t looked back since. The F450 GS looks like a more mature, almost gothic twin of the bigger GS family, carrying forward that DNA in a much stronger way.

The bike also gets multiple riding modes, easily switchable on the go via a handlebar-mounted button.

From the sharp front beak to the LED lighting, layered tank design, seat profile, and tail section - everything feels cohesive and purposeful. That said, I would’ve liked to see essentials like a flyscreen and bash plate offered as standard, even on the base variant. Their absence slightly takes away from the ADV identity there, while the ‘Exclusive’ and especially the GS Trophy variant truly look the part - thanks in large part to that standout paint scheme.

One interesting addition is the heated grips, offered right from the base variant. While they might not be particularly useful for Indian conditions for most of the year, they do add to the premium appeal.

The bike also gets multiple riding modes, easily switchable on the go via a handlebar-mounted button. The standout here is Enduro Pro, which lets you go full-send off-road with traction control off and rear ABS disabled. And honestly, that’s exactly why you’d buy a bike like this.

The engine has a proper twin-cylinder character, it starts pulling cleanly from around 2,500 rpm, and once the torque kicks in, it stays strong across the rev range.

At the heart of the F450 GS is a 420cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing around 48 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. And this is where things get interesting.

The engine has a proper twin-cylinder character, it starts pulling cleanly from around 2,500 rpm, and once the torque kicks in, it stays strong across the rev range. Despite being a 420cc unit, it feels more potent than expected, almost like it’s punching above its weight. The gearbox is slick, made even better by the quick-shifter. But the real talking point here is the ERC (Easy Ride Clutch).

ERC – The Game Changer?

The ERC essentially allows the bike to behave like a gearless machine after engaging first gear. You can come to a complete stop without using the clutch, and the engine won’t stall. Now imagine crawling through traffic or navigating tricky trails - you have full control of the handlebar without worrying about clutch modulation. This significantly reduces fatigue and genuinely enhances usability, especially off-road.

That said, there’s a downside. Since the clutch can slip, the bike tends to roll on inclines when parked. A parking brake or hill-hold function would have made this system nearly perfect.

The suspension setup does a commendable job of soaking up bumps, and importantly, both front and rear units are fully adjustable.

Now, the big question - How does it feel to ride?

Even with limited seat time (around three hours), it was clear that the F450 GS has well-sorted dynamics. The riding position is spot on, the 845 mm seat height works well for someone around 5’10", the 14-litre tank is slim and easy to grip while standing, and the wide handlebar sits at a natural height.

The suspension setup does a commendable job of soaking up bumps, and importantly, both front and rear units are fully adjustable. You also get adjustability in the handlebar and footpegs. However, the sport suspension is reserved for the top-spec GS Trophy variant.

It’s a bike that can genuinely help you build and sharpen your off-road skills.

Verdict: Should You Buy It?

I genuinely liked what BMW has delivered here, especially when you factor in the pricing. The F450 GS stands out because of the engineering that’s gone into it. It caters not just to beginners upgrading from smaller bikes, but also to experienced riders looking for a capable, practical ADV.

It’s a bike that can genuinely help you build and sharpen your off-road skills. And what makes the package even more compelling is the pricing, starting at ₹4.70 lakh and going up to ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

If I were in the market for an adventure motorcycle at this price point, the BMW F450 GS would easily make it into my top choices.

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