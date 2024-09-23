Review in pics: Does the MG Windsor EV deserve your attention?
- MG Windsor EV has the most luxurious cabin of any battery-powered car in the segment. But is that alone good enough to woo and wow you?
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of ₹13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of ₹10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Diesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1998 cc Diesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
First Published Date: 23 Sep 2024, 10:55 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS