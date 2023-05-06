HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Skoda Rapid Cabriolet That You Can't Buy

In pics: Skoda Rapid Cabriolet that you can't buy

Students of the Group Academy's Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics program made a cabriolet version of the Skoda Rapid.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2023, 10:44 AM
1/11
Skoda Auto has showcased a cabriolet version of the Rapid. The vehicle will not go on sale. 
2/11
Instead, its first-ever student car project in India. Selected students from the Group Academy's Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics program have created a unique cabriolet version of the Škoda Rapid sedan. 
3/11
This project offers students a hands-on experience in the automotive industry, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. 
4/11
The Rapid model has been taken off Skoda's India product portfolio, the mechatronics students undertook the challenge of taking a hardtop version of the sedan and converting it into a flashy roof-less version.
5/11
 The model sports numerous customisation like a retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet which emerges and retracts at touch of a button. 
6/11
 An LED lip lighting to the front bonnet has also been added and there is an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the bootlid.
7/11
There are yellow accents to the exterior that stands out. The alloy wheels are blacked-out too. 
8/11
The interior gets scarlet-red leather and a  tablet-style infotainment screen. 
9/11
A sportier exhaust system is fitted that replaces the factory-fitted exhaust.
10/11
The Rapid cabriolet is the first such project by Škoda Auto Volkswagen India in the country even though the Skoda Academy's Azubi Student Car Project is now in its ninth iteration.
11/11
Moving forward though, the company is looking at highlighting the vocational school's high level of training and support the nation’s Skill India initiative
First Published Date: 06 May 2023, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Auto Skoda Rapid
