In Pics: Yezdi Adventure looks rugged yet practical with all its accessories
- The refreshed Yezdi Adventure has been launched in India priced between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.27 lakh (both ex-showroom).
The Yezdi Adventure is finally here in its updated form and now it gets a brand new refreshed design. With pricing starting at ₹2.15 lakh, the ADV is being offered in six different colour options namely Forest Green (Matte), Ocean Blue (Matte), Desert Khakhi (Matte), Tornado Black (Matte), Wolf Grey (Matte) and Glacier White (Gloss).
The front of the motorbike has been completely changed, it gets dual headlamps with a normal round headlamp housing with LED lighting and the other one being a smaller projector for a more focused beam protected with a guard on the side. The windscreen on top is adjustable as well.
The rear of the Yezdi Adventure is simple yet functional. It gets twin circular LED light lights for the brake lamp and the turn indicators are shaped similarly with clear lens covers.
The instrument cluster on the new ADV is a fully digital one with Bluetooth connectivity. It displays key information at the rider's disposal and allows them to operate the switchable traction modes and switchable ABS on and off.
Suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a multi-linkage monoshock at the rear. The double cradle frame can be loaded with different official attachments, as shown in the image, making the ADV even more practical and ride-ready.
The two-wheeler is equipped with the brand's 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine produces 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
First Published Date: 04 Jun 2025, 17:59 PM IST
