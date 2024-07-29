In pics: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 sets new benchmark with more range & features

3/5

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 continues to adopt the same design as before. Still, there are a few subtle changes. These changes include an aluminium lid on the charging port, a different paint theme for the front forks and rear monoshock as well as new body graphics. The F77 Mach 2 comes in three variants - Stealth, Laser and Airstrike. Each of these variants comes in three colour options. The Stealth has Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black and Stealth Grey; the Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow and Plasma Red; the Airstrike is available in Lightning Blue, Stellar White and Supersonic Silver. This means the motorcycle is available in a total of nine new colourways.