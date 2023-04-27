HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Mercedes Benz E Class 2024 Debuts With Built In Tiktok App

In pics: Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 debuts with built-in TikTok app

The updated 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with updated design and features such as a selfie camera.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
1/10
Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
2/10
The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.
3/10
The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.
The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.
The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
4/10
The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
5/10
The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
6/10
The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
7/10
The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
8/10
Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
9/10
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
10/10
On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: E-Class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 795 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city