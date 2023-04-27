In pics: Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 debuts with built-in TikTok app
The updated 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with updated design and features such as a selfie camera.
Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. The luxury sedan is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history.
The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year.
The LED headlights and tail lights of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have also been redesigned and become slimmer.
The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.
The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor, evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm.
The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.
The luxury sedan - Mercedes E-Class - stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height.
Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE.
On the inside, besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
E-Class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars
