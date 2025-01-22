In pics: India-bound MG M9 electric MPV unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, gets 500 km range
The MG M9 is the first electric MPV from JSW MG Motor for Indian customers. It is also the fifth EV in its product lineup and will be sold via MG Sele
...
The MG M9 electric MPV was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the fifth EV from JSW MG Motor India. The M9 will be a premium offering, sold alongside the Cyberster via MG Select stores.
At the front, the the M9 electric MPV features an LED light bar with turn signals, LED headlights with a chrome outline on the sides, flanking a closed trapezoidal grille.
The three-row, seven-seater MG M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. It offers a wheelbase of 3,200 mm and rides on 19-inch alloys.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
90 kWh 580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
64 kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
The MG M9 is a typical MPV with automatic sliding doors for access to the second and third rows of the vehicle.. At the rear, it features vertical LED taillights and a connected LED light bar.
The M9 offers an expansive boot space which can be increased with the third row seats folded completely flat. It additionally features a Power Tail Gate for ease of access.
The front row brings a minimalist dashboard with two separate screens for infotainment and drive-related information. Climate control and other functions can be controlled through touch-capacitive buttons below the AC vents.
The floating centre console at the front row of the MG M9 houses two cupholders, a wireless charger as well as an under-arm storage compartment covered in premium leather.
The MG M9 is a typical MPV with automatic sliding doors for access to the second and third rows of the vehicle.
The second row occupants are treated with plush ottoman seats offering heating, cooling and massage functionalities. The three-zone climate control and massage modes can be configurable via the touchscreen on the handrails.
First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 15:50 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS