In pics: Hyundai's Grandeur is the new flagship luxury sedan
Hyundai Grandeur sits above the Sonata in the line-up. It is the seventh-generation of the Grandeur. The previous generation was launched back in 2016.
Hyundai Grandeur comes with a panoramic sunroof.
The mechanical specifications of Grandeur have not been revealed.
The interior has three screens. One for the digital driver's display, second for the infotainment system and the last one for the climate control.
Hyundai is using sustainable materials for the interior.
The exterior of Grandeur is simple yet elegant. The long wheelbase does provide a strong road presence to the sedan.
Hyundai says the steering wheel is inspired by the first-generation Grandeur.
The length of the sedan is accentuated by a single character line that runs smoothly and horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over clean.
First Published Date: 20 Oct 2022, 16:56 PM IST
