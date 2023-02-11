In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is high on range and features
The deliveries of new Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched in January 2023, will begin from next month.
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023, is the second electric offering from the automaker in India.
The price of Ioniq 5 stands at ₹44.95 lakh.
The automaker informs the electric car has already received over 650 bookings and deliveries will begin in March.
The vehicle is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The electric car is powered by a PMS motor which is mounted on the rear axle. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and promises range up to 631 km.
It generates a power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
The interior comes with 12.3-inch dual screens with Hyundai's latest interface.
Features such as Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system along with dual-zone climate control are available.
The electric car also offers ventilated seats.
Hyundai shares the other accessories used in the interior come from sustainable materials.
First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 10:48 AM IST
