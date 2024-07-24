HT Auto
In Pics: BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2024, 19:44 PM
The new BMW CE 04 has been launched in India and the electric scooter arrives as a Completely Built Unit, which explains the astronomical price tag of
BMW CE 04
1/10
BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter 
BMW CE 04
BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter 
BMW CE 04
2/10
The BMW CE 04 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and was first unveiled in 2021 globally 
BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and was first unveiled in 2021 globally 
BMW CE 04
3/10
The BMW CE 04 stands out with its sharp and unconventional styling that makes it a head-turner over other electric and ICE two-wheelers 
BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 stands out with its sharp and unconventional styling that makes it a head-turner over other electric and ICE two-wheelers 

BMW CE 04
4/10
The BMW CE 04 is underpinned by a steel double-loop frame with telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear
BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 is underpinned by a steel double-loop frame with telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear
BMW CE 04
5/10
The electric scooter uses a single-sided swingarm and rides on 15-inch wheels with a 120/70 R15 (front) and a wide 160/60 R15 rear tyre
BMW CE 04
The electric scooter uses a single-sided swingarm and rides on 15-inch wheels with a 120/70 R15 (front) and a wide 160/60 R15 rear tyre
BMW CE 04
6/10
The long, stretched form on the CE 04 encapsulates the battery and motor in the underfloor assembly
BMW CE 04
The long, stretched form on the CE 04 encapsulates the battery and motor in the underfloor assembly
BMW CE 04
7/10
Power comes from the 31 kW (41 bhp) PMS, liquid-cooled electric motor with 62 Nm of peak torque. 0-50 kmph comes up in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph
BMW CE 04
Power comes from the 31 kW (41 bhp) PMS, liquid-cooled electric motor with 62 Nm of peak torque. 0-50 kmph comes up in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph
BMW CE 04
8/10
The BMW CE 04 packs an 8.5 kWh battery with a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge. A full charge takes a little over 4 hours while a fast charger reduces the time to 1 hour and 40 minutes
BMW CE 04
The BMW CE 04 packs an 8.5 kWh battery with a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge. A full charge takes a little over 4 hours while a fast charger reduces the time to 1 hour and 40 minutes
BMW CE 04
9/10
The CE 04 gets three ride modes - Eco, Rain and Road, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, along with traction control, a Type-C USB charger, and a side-mounted storage compartment.
BMW CE 04
The CE 04 gets three ride modes - Eco, Rain and Road, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, along with traction control, a Type-C USB charger, and a side-mounted storage compartment.
BMW CE 04
10/10
Deliveries of the BMW CE 04 will begin from September onwards in India 
BMW CE 04
Deliveries of the BMW CE 04 will begin from September onwards in India 
First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 19:44 PM IST
TAGS: BMW CE 04 BMW CE 04 BMW Motorrad BMW Motorrad India electric scooter

