In Pics: BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter
The new BMW CE 04 has been launched in India and the electric scooter arrives as a Completely Built Unit, which explains the astronomical price tag of
...
BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter
The BMW CE 04 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and was first unveiled in 2021 globally
The BMW CE 04 stands out with its sharp and unconventional styling that makes it a head-turner over other electric and ICE two-wheelers
The BMW CE 04 is underpinned by a steel double-loop frame with telescopic forks at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear
The electric scooter uses a single-sided swingarm and rides on 15-inch wheels with a 120/70 R15 (front) and a wide 160/60 R15 rear tyre
The long, stretched form on the CE 04 encapsulates the battery and motor in the underfloor assembly
Power comes from the 31 kW (41 bhp) PMS, liquid-cooled electric motor with 62 Nm of peak torque. 0-50 kmph comes up in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 120 kmph
The BMW CE 04 packs an 8.5 kWh battery with a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge. A full charge takes a little over 4 hours while a fast charger reduces the time to 1 hour and 40 minutes
The CE 04 gets three ride modes - Eco, Rain and Road, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, along with traction control, a Type-C USB charger, and a side-mounted storage compartment.
Deliveries of the BMW CE 04 will begin from September onwards in India
First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 19:44 PM IST
