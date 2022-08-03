HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader Suv Packs More Features, Design Updates

In pics: 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV packs more features, design updates

The Toyota Fortuner Leader now comes with automatic climate control system and a PM 2.5 air conditioning filter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM
Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The latest variant gets an upgraded exterior design as well as several features inside the cabin.
1/6
Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The latest variant gets an upgraded exterior design as well as several features inside the cabin.
Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The latest variant gets an upgraded exterior design as well as several features inside the cabin.
Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The latest variant gets an upgraded exterior design as well as several features inside the cabin.
The Fortuner Leader SUV has been made available in six exterior colour options - Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
2/6
The Fortuner Leader SUV has been made available in six exterior colour options - Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
The Fortuner Leader SUV has been made available in six exterior colour options - Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
The Fortuner Leader SUV has been made available in six exterior colour options - Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
The new Toyota Fortuner Leader features redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
3/6
The new Toyota Fortuner Leader features redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
The new Toyota Fortuner Leader features redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
The new Toyota Fortuner Leader features redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
Safety features on the Toyota Fortuner Leader include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, six-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist, among others.
4/6
Safety features on the Toyota Fortuner Leader include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, six-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist, among others.
Safety features on the Toyota Fortuner Leader include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, six-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist, among others.
Safety features on the Toyota Fortuner Leader include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, six-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist, among others.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm.
5/6
Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm.
Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm.
Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner Leader gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, and paddle shifters.
6/6
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner Leader gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, and paddle shifters.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner Leader gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, and paddle shifters.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner Leader gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, and paddle shifters.
First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Fortuner Leader Toyota Fortuner
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city