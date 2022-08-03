In pics: 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV packs more features, design updates
The Toyota Fortuner Leader now comes with automatic climate control system and a PM 2.5 air conditioning filter.
Toyota Motor has launched the updated 2022 Fortuner SUV in Thailand. The SUV, also available in India, now gets a new top-of-the-range variant called Fortuner Leader. The latest variant gets an upgraded exterior design as well as several features inside the cabin.
The Fortuner Leader SUV has been made available in six exterior colour options - Dark Blue Metallic, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
The new Toyota Fortuner Leader features redesigned grille along with new front and rear bumpers, black rear door trim, black side steps, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
Safety features on the Toyota Fortuner Leader include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, six-position Parking Sensor, 360-degree camera, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist, among others.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
Under the hood, the new Toyota Fortuner Leader is equipped with a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which is capable of generating maximum power of 150 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner Leader gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota Connect connectivity system, and paddle shifters.
First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS