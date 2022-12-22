HT Auto
Home Auto News Year Ender Special: Five Key Government Interventions For Auto Industry

Year-ender special: Five key government interventions for auto industry

Government intervention is important in every sector and industry in order to maintain the quality and growth of the system. In the automotive industry, government intervention plays major role in maintaining safety of vehicle users, innovation and quality of the products and promotion of green environment, among other things. As the year 2022 comes to an end, we take a look back and reflect at the five key government interventions in the industry this year, especially in the real of safety, environment and innovation.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 21:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
In the automotive industry, government intervention plays major role.
In the automotive industry, government intervention plays major role.
In the automotive industry, government intervention plays major role.
In the automotive industry, government intervention plays major role.

Here's a look at the five key government interventions in the auto industry this year:

1. Rear passenger seat belt alarms

File photo of rear seat-belt used for representational purpose only
File photo of rear seat-belt used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of rear seat-belt used for representational purpose only
File photo of rear seat-belt used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)

Earlier this year, when the former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died in a car crash, it was highlighted that he was sitting in the rear seat of a luxury SUV and did not have his seat belt on. This was cited as the reason behind his fatal injury. This led to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issuing a draft rule to make it mandatory for carmakers to install an alarm system meant for the rear seat belts.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has time and again highlighted the concern of safety on Indian roads, and the rear seat belt alarms is a step in that direction. This system will act like a constant beeping sound which will alert the driver and passengers in case someone has not belted up while the car moves.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter
₹1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

2. Six airbags compulsion

File photo of a vehicle with six airbags
File photo of a vehicle with six airbags
File photo of a vehicle with six airbags
File photo of a vehicle with six airbags

In another step towards safety of passengers of four-wheelers, the government has made it compulsory for all the passenger vehicles in India to come equipped with at least six airbags from October, 2023. At present, majority of the passenger vehicles in the mass market segment, which comprises more than 80 per cent of total sales, don't get adequate airbags. Thus, the rule has been framed with the motive of the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles, irrespective of their cost and variants.

3. Bharat NCAP vehicle safety testing

India to have its own Bharat NCAP safety ratings, confirms Nitin Gadkari.
India to have its own Bharat NCAP safety ratings, confirms Nitin Gadkari.
India to have its own Bharat NCAP safety ratings, confirms Nitin Gadkari.
India to have its own Bharat NCAP safety ratings, confirms Nitin Gadkari.

This year also saw India announce its own vehicle safety testing agency - Bharat NCAP. The aim of this platform is help customers choose safer cars based upon their star-ratings as well as promote a healthy competition among OEMs in the country to manufacture safer vehicles, Gadkari had said while making the announcement in June this year. The testing protocols for Bharat NCAP will be in line with global crash test protocols while factoring in the existing Indian regulations, and the process will begin from next year.

4. BS 6 Phase 2 emission norms

Vehicular emissions are a big cause for overall AQI levels.
Vehicular emissions are a big cause for overall AQI levels. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Vehicular emissions are a big cause for overall AQI levels.
Vehicular emissions are a big cause for overall AQI levels. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The emission norms are set to get upgraded from April 1 next year and the auto OEMs have already started working on accommodating this change in their products. The BS 6 Phase 2 emissions norms will be equivalent to Euro 6 emissions, unlike the current norms which are based on Euro 5. Vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards in vehicles.

5. EV battery swapping draft policy

Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.

Electric vehicles are still at a nascent stage in India and government intervention is crucial to promote the technology by encouraging public to invest in battery-powered vehicles. While state governments have been coming up with better EV policies and awareness programs, the centre this year released a policy for electric vehicle battery swapping. This technology is being considered crucial for promotion of EVs in last-mile deliveries and two-wheelers as it allows for quick battery swapping and eliminating range anxiety.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 21:06 PM IST
TAGS: road safety safe driving
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Year-ender special: Five key government interventions for auto industry
Year-ender special: Five key government interventions for auto industry
Year-end special: Top 7 SUV launches of 2022
Year-end special: Top 7 SUV launches of 2022
Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon
Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon
Year-ender special: Five key developments in Indian automobile industry
Year-ender special: Five key developments in Indian automobile industry
Ola rolls out MoveOS 3 update; hypercharging, active regen, party mode & more
Ola rolls out MoveOS 3 update; hypercharging, active regen, party mode & more

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city