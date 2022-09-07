HT Auto
Home Auto News Rear Seatbelt Alarm Warning In Cars To Be Mandatory Soon: Nitin Gadkari

Rear seatbelt alarm warning in cars to be mandatory soon: Nitin Gadkari

Days after Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Motors chairman, was killed in a road accident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to offer rear seatbelt alarm.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government s planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to introduce seatbelt alarms for rear seats as well, days after Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government s planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to introduce seatbelt alarms for rear seats as well, days after Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government s planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to introduce seatbelt alarms for rear seats as well, days after Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government s planning to make it mandatory for the automakers to introduce seatbelt alarms for rear seats as well, days after Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident.

If you are mostly driven around by chauffeur in India, get ready to buckle up compulsorily. The Centre is planning to make it mandatory to use rear seatbelt alarm warning system. A constant beeping sound will alert the driver and passengers in case someone has not belted up while the car moves. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on Tuesday, while taking about road safety in India, besides other measures his ministry plans to increase safety for commuters on Indian roads. However, it took death of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, for a wake-up call on one of the more neglected aspects on the matter.

A recent report by the Centre revealed that more than 15,000 people lost their lives in accidents because they were not wearing seatbelts at the rear. Currently, almost every car sold in India comes with seatbelt alarm warnings for the front row occupants. However, the same alarm system is not used in the backseats. This is one thing the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) aims to change in coming days. It plans to make it mandatory for carmakers to install similar alarm system for rear seats as well.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"Because of this Cyrus accident we have decided ... an alarm will continue to beep until those sitting in the rear seats put on their seat belt," Nitin Gadkari said. "There is already an alarm for those in the front seats, and now it will beep for rear seat belts too," he added. The ministry plans to introduce fines for those found violating the rule. However, Gadkari said the onus to strictly enforce this rule also depends on the mindset of people travelling in car. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier, a senior official from the ministry had said that an order to ban all kinds of seatbelt clips will be issued soon. The ministry also plans to make six airbags in cars and three-point seat belts for middle and rear seats mandatory for carmakers and campaign to raise awareness on the importance of seat belts, including for those in the backseats of a car.

Currently, Not wearing seatbelts at rear seats is a punishable offence under Central Motor Vehicle Rules. It attracts a fine of 1,000 for violation. However, laxity on part of traffic police to enforce it and lack of awareness among people about seatbelts and the rules have failed to implement the rule strictly.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: road safety seatbelt warning seat belts Nitin Gadkari Cyrus Mistry
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city