HT Auto
Home Auto News Govt Working On Making Six Airbags Compulsory In Eight Seater Vehicles: Gadkari

Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, road crashes in 2021 claimed over 1.55 lakh lives.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only 
File photo used for representational purpose only 
File photo used for representational purpose only 
File photo used for representational purpose only 

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is trying to make it mandatory for the carmakers to provide at least six airbags in eight-seater vehicles from October for enhanced safety of passengers and driver. An airbag acts as a vehicle occupant-restraint system which pops up between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thus preventing serious injuries.

The transport ministry, earlier this year, issued a statement that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, the safety norms will be amended under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. As per a draft notification issued on January 14, 2022, vehicles of category M1, manufactured after October 1, 2022, will need to be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Govt to make it mandatory for all passengers in car to wear seatbelts)

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, road crashes in 2021 claimed over 1.55 lakh lives, making it an average of 426 daily lives or 18 every lives every single hour, which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Last year, in an interview, the transport minister had said that small cars, mostly purchased by lower middle-class people, should also have an adequate number of airbags and had expressed concern that why automakers are providing eight airbags only in big cars bought by rich people.

His remarks had come against the backdrop of the automobile industry raising concerns that high taxation and stricter safety and emission norms for vehicles have made their products expensive. “If their car won't have airbags and when accidents happen, then it may result in deaths. So, I appeal to all car manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants," the minister had said.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: road safety airbag road accident car crash
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city