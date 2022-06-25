HT Auto
Home Auto News Bharat Ncap Tests To Start Next Year. Here's How Safety Ratings Will Be Decided

Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced on Friday that the draft notification to introduce Bharat NCAP to test safety of Indian cars has been approved.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 04:23 PM
Bharat NCAP will start crash tests of Indian cars and offer safety ratings from April next year.
Bharat NCAP will start crash tests of Indian cars and offer safety ratings from April next year.
Bharat NCAP will start crash tests of Indian cars and offer safety ratings from April next year.
Bharat NCAP will start crash tests of Indian cars and offer safety ratings from April next year.

Bharat NCAP, India's own vehicle safety assessment agency, will start conducting crash tests of vehicles manufactured in the country from next year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued the draft notification, which was earlier approved by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, saying that these tests will start from April next year. The notification clearly lays out the process and steps each vehicle will go through before the agency shares its safety ratings. It also mentions the categories for which the cars will be tested.

On Friday, Gadkari announced that the draft notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) to test safety of Indian cars has been approved. “Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world," Gadkari had said. Currently, vehicles sold in India depend on Global NCAP crash tests to get safety ratings.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to MoRTH, Bharat NCAP has proposed a mechanism of awarding 'Star Ratings' to vehicles based upon their performance in crash tests. The Bharat NCAP tests will be applicable on passenger vehicles with sitting capacity of up to eight passengers besides the driver. The vehicles to be tested should be manufactured or imported in India and should not exceed gross weight of 3.5 tonnes.

(Also read: These are India's five safest three-row vehicles according to Global NCAP crash tests)

Bharat NCAP will follow safety test benchmark set by Global NCAP. Bharat NCAP rating will be provided based on crash tests to evaluate adult occupant protection, child occupant protection and safety assist technologies. The crash tests will factor in the existing Indian regulations, allowing car manufacturers to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities. At the end of crash tests, Bharat NCAP will provide safety ratings, or Star ratings, ranging from one to five stars.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 04:14 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat NCAP Global NCAP Nitin Gadkari MoRTH Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided
Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided
Bentley to bring back cars that won Le Mans in 1929, 1930
Bentley to bring back cars that won Le Mans in 1929, 1930
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
In pics: 'Newly inaugurated Bangladesh's Padma Bridge will connect cultures'
In pics: 'Newly inaugurated Bangladesh's Padma Bridge will connect cultures'
FASTag busts claims of viral video showing smartwatches used to loot money
FASTag busts claims of viral video showing smartwatches used to loot money

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city