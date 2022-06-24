HT Auto
Nitin Gadkari approves Bharat NCAP, to share safety ratings of Indian cars

Nitin Gadkari approves Bharat NCAP, to share safety ratings of Indian cars

Earlier reports suggested that India will soon have its own safety rating system for vehicles sold in the country. Currently, cars made in India are sent to Global NCAP for safety tests.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 01:01 PM
India to have its own Bharat NCAP safety ratings, confirms Nitin Gadkari.
Indian auto manufacturers do not need to send their cars to Global NCAP for crash tests anymore. India will soon have its own safety agency called Bharat NCAP. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that the new safety agency for vehicles has been approved and a notification has already been issued in this regard.

Gadkari, the Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, took to Twitter to announce the development. He wrote, “I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests."

“Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles. Star Rating of Indian Cars based on Crash Tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles," Gadkari added.

(Also read: These are India's five safest three-row vehicles according to Global NCAP crash tests)

Gadkari's announcement confirms earlier reports that India will have its own vehicle safety rating program. Currently, cars made in India are sent to Global NCAP for safety tests. Gadkari said that the testing protocol will be in line with global crash test Protocols. The crash tests will factor in the existing Indian regulations, allowing car manufacturers to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities.

“Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world," Gadkari said.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 01:01 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat NCAP Nitin Gadkari Global NCAP
