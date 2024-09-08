Volvos get software upgrade: A fresh look for older models

Volvo is making an important update to its infotainment systems for models produced in 2020 or later. This new software can already be seen implemented on the newly facelifted Volvo XC90 . With this, the manufacturer aims to bring a more modern and improved user experience to older Volvo vehicles, a report by Carscoop stated.

Volvo is updating infotainment systems for models produced in 2020 or later, enhancing user experience with a redesigned home screen and easier access

Although users are familiar with the current software, Volvo says the update will make the key functions and options similar to its EV range.

Volvo's software update: Key changes

The manufacturer has redesigned the home screen. Apps with more frequent use such as Google Maps, Carplay or Bluetooth and controls are placed right on the home screen. Volvo aims to reduce the number of taps needed in order to improve the UX of its infotainment systems.

A nav bar has also been introduced at the bottom of the screen, it displays the recently used apps. Also included on the navbar are quick toggles for activating the exterior cameras. This feature is helpful for the purpose of parking and manoeuvring through tight spaces.

Although the newly updated XC90 introduces a bigger 11.2-inch touchscreen, the carmaker expressed that the software update is adaptable to different screen sizes and shapes, making sure that it is compatible with older models.

Volvo's software update: Arriving soon

Starting next year, approximately 25 lakh Volvo owners will receive the new software. The update will be available for all models running on the Android operating system from 2020 onwards, including the C40, XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 models. The update will be sent out to the vehicles over the air at absolutely no cost to the owners.

Also Read : 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift debuts globally with cosmetic updates, new PHEV hybrid

Erik Severinson, Chief of product and strategy at Volvo Cars, emphasised the importance of the software saying, “Our new-generation user experience will deliver a significant improvement in customer experience and is an important step in our journey to deliver human-centric technology solutions to our customers." He added that the company will continue to refine the software through over-the-air updates to meet evolving customer needs.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: