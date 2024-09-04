2025 Volvo XC90 facelift debuts globally with cosmetic updates, new PHEV hybrid

Volvo has taken the wraps off the new XC90 facelift, bringing a comprehensive update to the automaker’s flagship ICE luxury SUV. The 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift gets a nip and tuck to the exterior and interior, keeping it relevant amidst newer rivals. This is the second major facelift to the offering since it first arrived about a decade ago. The last comprehensive revision was introduced globally in 2019. The updated XC90 also marks a revision in Volvo's plans as the brand rejigs its electric ambitions.

The Volvo XC90 gets a second facelift since it first arrived a decade ago sporting cosmetic and feature upgrades, as the brand revises its all-electri

2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Revealed

The second-generation Volvo XC90 has been around since 2014 and the latest update brings a new grille with diagonal slats, reminiscent of the ones on the new-gen BMW X3. The Thor’s hammer-themed signature LED DRLs have been revised and the front bumper has been updated with new vertical air vents, while a lower air intake now protrudes further out. The profile remains the same barring the new alloy wheels, while the rear gets mildly revised LED taillights with a new pattern while retaining the vertical cluster. The XC90 has aged well over the last decade and the latest update only gives it a fresh look.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volvo XC90 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.01 Cr Compare Audi Q8 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Compare Land Rover Defender 2996.0 cc 2996.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 93.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched BMW X5 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 93.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Volvo shifts gears: Hybrids back into focus.

The cabin sports a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a revised UI. It also gets recycled materials across the interior

2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Cabin

The cabin also sports changes including the new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which replaces the older 9-inch unit. The new vertically stacked screen appears to be sticking out of the centre console with the climate control buttons below. The new display also gets a 21 per cent sharper pixel density than the older model. Furthermore, the screen gets new shortcuts to the apps and controls on the home screen. The plug-in hybrid version specifically gets a dedicated electric drive mode shortcut as well.

Volvo further claims that the XC90 facelift gets improved sound insulation for a quieter cabin, apart from new accents on the dashboard and door pads, and new recycled materials. There are more storage spaces across the cabin including an additional cupholder in the centre console, while the wireless charging pad has been repositioned behind the central tunnel.

The Volvo XC90 facelift is likely to arrive in India sometime next year along with a host of other launches from the Swedish carmaker

2025 Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid Facelift

Volvo has not revealed full specifications just yet but the XC90 facelift gets a plug-in hybrid that can run electric propulsion alone for 69 km (WLTP), and about 800 km on petrol and hybrid technology combined. The mild-hybrid petrol engines will also be available on the SUV, while the diesel motor has been dropped altogether.

The SUV also gets an air suspension on the top trims that can raise the ground clearance by 1.57 inches or lower it by up to 0.8 inches. Other feature enhancements include the new active chassis tech that monitors the road and vehicle and will optimise the suspension accordingly at a speed of 500 times per second.

2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift India Launch

The new Volvo XC90 facelift is likely to arrive in India sometime next year. The model will be joined by the EX90, its all-new all-electric flagship, and the EX30, its most accessible EV globally. The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will also arrive next year as the rechristened EX40 and EC40 Recharge.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: