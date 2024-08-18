HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top features it gets over Thar

18 Aug 2024
The new set of features is aimed to transform the Thar nameplate from being associated with a hardcore off-roader into an all-purpose lifestyle vehicl
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights

After a long two-year wait filled with anticipation and leaked images, Mahindra has finally unveiled the Thar five-door, officially named the Thar Roxx. It arrived with a starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), though it's worth noting that these are introductory rates likely to increase soon. 

Even with the price difference of almost 1.65 lakh, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers doesn't feel like a stretch over the Thar. It offers more than just extra doors. Mahindra has aimed to enhance the Thar's practicality without compromising its off-road prowess. Here are five features that the Thar Roxx gets over the Mahindra Thar.

1

ADAS Level 2

The Thar Roxx doesn't borrow its DNA from the XUV700; it gets a direct injection of advanced safety tech. With a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, the new Thar Roxx comes with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, high-beam assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2

Ventilated front seats

The Thar Roxx swaps out the three-door's dark interior for a fresh, all-white upholstery scheme. This revised cabin also treats front passengers with ventilated seats for added comfort. The driver enjoys power adjustments, while the co-driver makes do with manual controls.

3

Larger infotainment system and digital instrument cluster

The Thar Roxx boasts a significant tech upgrade over its three-door sibling. A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen takes centre stage, offering wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra's Adrenox system, complete with Alexa integration, adds a layer of connected car features. The driver's experience is further enhanced by a modern 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

4

Panoramic Sunroof

The new Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is a first for the Thar bloodline. This is a strategic move to widen the appeal of the Thar beyond its core constituency of adventure seekers. This makes the driving experience even better and makes the Thar Roxx desirable to more people.

5

Electronic Locking Differential

The Thar Roxx is equipped with an electronic locking differential, a first for an Indian-manufactured vehicle. This system enhances traction by distributing power more effectively to all four wheels, improving performance in challenging off-road conditions.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2024

