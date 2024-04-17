Tata Motors has enhanced the safety of Altroz premium hatchback

Published Apr 17, 2024

Tata Altroz now comes with Electronic Stability Control as a standard safety feature

With this feature, Altroz become much safer 

ESC comes available as a standard feature across all the variants of the hatchback

Despite the addition of the safety feature, pricing of the car remains unchanged

Tata Altroz hatchback is priced between 6.65 lakh and 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Altroz also gets dual airbags, Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensor, ISOFIX child seat anchor, impact sensing door unlock etc

The hatchback scored a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Expect the ESC to boost its safety quotient further

Also, this would further enhance its appeal to consumers
