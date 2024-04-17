Tata Altroz now comes with Electronic Stability Control as a standard safety feature
With this feature, Altroz become much safer
ESC comes available as a standard feature across all the variants of the hatchback
Despite the addition of the safety feature, pricing of the car remains unchanged
Tata Altroz hatchback is priced between ₹6.65 lakh and ₹10.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Altroz also gets dual airbags, Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensor, ISOFIX child seat anchor, impact sensing door unlock etc
The hatchback scored a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test
Expect the ESC to boost its safety quotient further
Also, this would further enhance its appeal to consumers