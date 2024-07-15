Vehicle movement on NH10 stopped indefinitely after landslide

The vehicle movement on the National Highway has been stopped for an indefinite period as restoration work is underway following the landslide triggered by incessant rain.

After continuous rainfall in the region, a landslide hit the Selfie Dhara viewpoint in Kalimpong.

The highway (NH10) connects the states of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Traffic Police officer Jagdish said that vehicular movement is stopped as the condition of the highway is bad.

He said restoration work is underway and the railway JCB is also being used.

"The NH10 has been in a bad condition for a few days now. The vehicular movement is stopped...The restoration work is underway. The railway JCB is also being used...Seems like the road would be open in 2-3 days," the official told ANI.

The vehicular movement on NH10 was impacted last month also due to adverse weather events.

Restriction or diversion of movement of vehicles was ordered by the Kalimpong District Magistrate along NH 10 due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of Sikkim, rise in water level of Teesta and inundation in few places like Rabi Jhora and Teesta Bazar.

Following this, the Bengal government opened a help desk in Rangpo to assist tourists stranded in North Sikkim.

Due to recent heavy rain and landslides in Sikkim, many tourists from West Bengal were left stranded in Sikkim.

